Tennessee senators react to U.S. military strike on Syria

The world is reacting to the American missile strike on Syria, which has been the most significant military action of President Trump's presidency so far.

These are the first direct strikes against Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad during his country's six-year civil war.

This comes just days after Assad was suspected of killing at least 100 of his own people in an illegal chemical weapons attack.

Syrian state TV is characterizing the U.S. missile attack on a number of military targets as an act of "aggression," while Syria's largest armed opposition group released a statement saying they "welcome the U.S. intervention."

The U.K. defense secretary says they fully support the U.S. strike, calling them "wholly appropriate."

France and Germany have issued a joint statement saying that the Assad regime bears full responsibility for the strikes.

U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-TN, who is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released this statement:

The U.S. and world community stood by as Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad brutally tortured and murdered more than 500,000 of his own people, and I applaud President Trump for taking decisive action following the latest chemical weapons attack. It is critical that Assad knows he will no longer enjoy impunity for his horrific crimes against his own citizens, and this proportional step was appropriate. As we move forward, it will be important for the administration to engage with Congress and clearly communicate its full strategy to the American people.

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-TN, issued this statement:

The limited missile strike launched Thursday night against the air base in Syria was an appropriate immediate response to President Assad's use of chemical weapons against the Syrian people, including Syrian children. Under our Constitution, the president should seek authorization from Congress for any further military action in Syria so that we can evaluate the long-term consequences of his plans and determine whether additional engagement would be in the vital national security interest of the United States.

