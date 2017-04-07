Funding concern factored in public radio firing

Could Music City become the next soccer city? More than 47,000 fans showed up to Nissan Stadium to watch the US Men’s National soccer team take on Panama during a Gold Cup match Saturday. That strong showing could pay dividends in the city's bid for a Major League Soccer franchise. ..More >>
Oak Grove Police responded to a call for the smell of marijuana at the Candlewood Suites on Fort Campbell Boulevard on July 7 around 3:30 p.m.More >>
Police responded to an accident around 1:10 p.m. on 8th Avenue South and Bass Street.More >>
Emergency Service units in Maury County received a call to a serious accident on James Campbell Boulevard on July 7.More >>
Kentucky State Police are requesting assistance in locating 16-year-old Madison Shelby Mattingly of Bradfordsville, KY.More >>
Police responded to an attempted robbery turned shooting on Linbar Drive on July 7.More >>
Flashy headlines, graphic images and information that seems just too good to be true. Experts say those are all warning signs for fake news.More >>
The body of a woman missing at Cummins Falls State Park was recovered Friday afternoon.More >>
Randy Allen said he was 5 years old when he couldn’t stop looking at the tall trees that surrounded him. He’s still looking up 50 years later.More >>
Metro Police are currently investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on East Palestine Avenue in Madison.More >>
