Funding concern factored in public radio firing

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Emails show that university officials who fired a Chattanooga public radio reporter for not identifying herself in sessions with Tennessee lawmakers were worried about losing state funding if they didn't take action.

According to the emails obtained by The Associated Press under state public records laws, University of Tennessee-Chattanooga Chancellor Steven Angle was concerned that not firing reporter Jacqui Helbert would be "gambling with the future" of WUTC-FM.

Angle also called for station manager Michael Martin "to keep quiet and toe the line" on the termination decision.

Helbert had accompanied a group of high school students concerned about the transgender bathroom bill to the state Capitol in Nashville. Republican lawmakers, who control the university's funding, complained that Helbert hadn't told them she was recording their comments for broadcast.

National Public Radio criticized the firing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.