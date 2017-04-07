Arvidsson's 2 goals, 2 assists lead Predators past Stars 7-3

DALLAS (AP) - Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and two assists, and the Nashville Predators beat the Dallas Stars 7-3 on Thursday night to remain one point out of third place in the Central Division.

Craig Smith had two goals and an assist, and Kevin Fiala, Harry Zolnierczyk and Roman Josi also scored for the Predators, who kept pace with St. Louis in the division. Juuse Saros stopped 30 shots for his 10th win.

Jason Spezza, Radek Faksa and Jason Dickinson scored for the Stars. Antti Niemi started and gave up two goals on eight shots over the first 13:02 before being replaced by Kari Lehtonen, who finished with 21 saves.

Arvidsson scored both his goals and assisted on Smith's first in the opening period to help the Predators take a 4-0 lead. Zolnierczyk made it 5-0 just 1:06 into the second.

