2 children escape house fire that killed parents, 3 siblings

Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire. (WSMV)

A couple and their three children were killed in the fire. (WSMV)

Police in Henry County are investigating a massive house fire that killed a couple and three of their children.

Volunteer firefighters arrived just after midnight Friday to put out the flames at the home on Highway 119 near the Kentucky state line.

According to Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew, 39-year-old Jimmy Pollack Sr. and his wife, Carrie, were found dead in a bedroom.

Three of their children - 14-year-old JJ, 3-year-old Callie and 4-year-old Ivey - were also killed. One of the children was found by the back door of the home.

Two of their other children were able to escape. Lily, 13, woke up to smoke and managed to carry her 8-year-old sister, Rose, out of the home.

They ran next door to their grandmother's house to get help and tried throwing a rock through a window to get back inside the burning home and save the rest of the family but weren't able to get in.

Paris Fire Department Chief Reggie Coles called both children "heroes" for trying to help the others.

Rose has minor burns to her neck, face and arms but has been released from the hospital.

Fire officials said they do not believe the fire is suspicious. Investigators found what they are calling some "faulty wiring" in the home but are still working to determine the cause. The family was also reportedly using a wood-burning stove for heat.

Belew said they did not find any smoke detectors inside the home. Officials said this is a reminder for everyone to get smoke alarms and check the batteries frequently.

The Pollacks owned a lawn care business. A family friend described them as some of the most hardworking people he knew.

"They were probably not blessed with a lot of the privileges or resources that others had, but they loved their children and they did what momma and daddies do," said Stephens, who is the pastor at Sulphur Well Church of Christ. "They wanted what was best for their kids."

Belew said he believes the girls' grandmother will take custody of them, describing them as a close-knit family.

Fire officials said more than half of the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived. One of the challenges they faced was getting water, as the nearest fire hydrant was 5 miles away.

"This is the worst tragedy I've seen in my 40-year career," Coles said.

A fund has been set up to help with expenses for Rose and Lily. Donations can be made in the name of their grandmother, Mary Pollack, at the Security Bank & Trust in Paris, TN. Call 731-642-6644 for more information.

Mobile home where family lived is still smoking. I'll be heading to the 10 am presser pic.twitter.com/TvMr5wUg5C — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) April 7, 2017

Here is the family that was killed in the fire-- couple & 3 kids. 2 other children made it out of the home. pic.twitter.com/9Cye5OTMMA — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) April 7, 2017

Family's minister tells me the couple's 13 y/o daughter woke up to smoke, carried 9y/o sister out of home but couldn't get to anyone else — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) April 7, 2017

Man killed in overnight fire owned this company. Family friend described him as "the hardest working man." @WSMV pic.twitter.com/TSJG55LjjL — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) April 7, 2017

