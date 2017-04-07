Suspects arrested after stealing car, leading officers on high-speed chase

The chase went onto Interstate 440 and Interstate 40. (WSMV)

A driver was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 40 late Thursday night.

It all began around 11 p.m. when a man was pistol-whipped and robbed at the Hickory Club Apartments in Antioch.

According to police, the victim was put in the trunk of the car but was able to escape using the emergency release while the suspect was still driving around the apartment complex.

Officers later spotted the stolen car at a drive-thru along Murfreesboro Pike.

Police followed the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver got on Interstate 440. The driver then went onto I-40 and tried to exit on Hermitage Avenue, but the suspect lost control and crashed into a business.

Police later took both male and female suspects into custody. Their names have not been released at this time.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.