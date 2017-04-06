Nissan reports delays in fixing recalled airbags

More than 60 million vehicles in the United States are part of the ongoing Takata airbag recalls, and it’s proving difficult for some drivers to get their airbags replaced.

It’s the largest automotive recall in U.S. history. So far, 11 people have died and roughly 150 have been injured after some faulty airbags deployed, sending metal shrapnel into the vehicles during a collision.

Included in the recall are all 2007-2012 Nissan Versa sedans and hatchbacks, and owners of those vehicles are still waiting for Nissan to supply local dealerships with replacement airbags.

The Nissan Versa airbag recalls began in May 2016. A notice on Nissan’s website, specific to Nissan Versa owners, reads “We’re currently preparing the recall remedy. In the meantime, do not allow passengers to ride in the passenger seat.”

Channel 4 reached out to Nissan North America for information about the replacement airbags.

A spokesperson sent the following statement: "Recall remedy parts for Versa vehicles are in transit to dealers, and owners of the affected Versa vehicles will be notified shortly."

The best way to find out if your car has an airbag recall is to visit www.safercar.gov.

