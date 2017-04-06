Smoking allowed at state and most city parks in Tennessee - WSMV Channel 4

Smoking allowed at state and most city parks in Tennessee

Reported by Heather Hourigan
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A fire at one of Tennessee's most popular state parks is still under investigation.

There is a long list of things not allowed on the trails at Radnor Lake State Park, but one thing that is allowed may be surprising.

"Radnor is peace and sanctuary," one hiker said on Thursday afternoon.

Radnor Lake Park is more than 1,000 acres of nature and trails with a lake at the center of it all. All of that was in jeopardy when a fire broke out Wednesday evening.

"It's the highest point on the trail system. That crown is where the one acre burned last night, " said Steve Ward, Radnor Lake Park manager.

Investigators said they do not have an official cause for the fire and hope to have one by Friday.

While dogs, jogging and picnics are not allowed on the trails at Radnor Lake, cigarettes are allowed.

"I was blown away. That seems like the most illogical thing in the world to me. It's unsafe on ever single level," said one park-goer.

Smoking is not allowed at the visitor center or in the restrooms.

Rangers do enforce a smoking ban on the grounds when there is a statewide burn ban, otherwise there are no laws requiring hikers to put out a cigarette while enjoying the park themselves.

The only two cities in the state of Tennessee that do not allow smoking at their city parks are Spring Hill and Johnson City.

