Investigation continues into Radnor Lake Park fire

Following a fire that broke out at Radnor Lake State Park Wednesday night, an investigation continues into what happened on the highest point of the park's trail system.

"With the winds being as high as they were, probably around 40 miles an hour, we had our hands full for about an hour there," said manager Steve Ward. "It caused us some problems."

Ward said he loves his Radnor Lake Park and the 1,402 acres he watches. He said that's why it's difficult to walk up one trail and see the damage.

"We had vertical trees that were on fire, burning," he said. "We carried water in on backpack frames to extinguish some of the hotter spots. We worked it until about four this morning."

Ward said just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, they got the report of smoke in the area. After hours fighting the fire, about an acre is burned. No structures were damaged in the fire.

"We got just enough rain last night to put a wet blanket on a lot of the area," he said. "That really helped us. We've still got a few trees and logs that are burning. The fire's contained 100 percent, and we're going to be monitoring that until we get some substantial rain."

Ward said investigators have been looking into the fire all day. He's hoping to know a point of origin and cause of the fire by Friday.

