Police search for suspects in robbery at Hendersonville apartments

Surveillance video shows the suspects following the victim home from work. (WSMV)

Hendersonville police are searching for the suspects accused of following a man home and robbing him at his apartment.

The robbery happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. at the Nottingham Apartments.

Surveillance video shows the victim leaving work and the suspects following him home.

The video also shows a car drive by one of the suspects walking down the street. Detectives want to speak to that driver.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.

