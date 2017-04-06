Proposed bill could pull artists' music off radio

The proposed law would allow record labels to pull their songs from the radio if they feel they were not fairly compensated. (WSMV)

A new bill proposed in Washington could yank some of the most popular songs off the airwaves.

The Performance Royalty Owners of Music Opportunity to Earn Act, or PROMOTE, gives record labels the right to pull their songs from public radio if they feel they were not fairly compensated.

“The record companies, I think, are ultimately saying if you are making money from ad revenue by playing my record, I should get paid for that,” said entertainment lawyer John Beiter.

Public radio stations pay songwriters royalties, but they've never had to pay the artists.

“We pay songwriters and we always have because they don't have the advantages that the big artists do to sell out the big concerts,” said Whit Adamson, president of the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters.

Adamson said local stations, especially the small ones, just don't have the means to dish out more money. He said it's got to come from somewhere.

“Somewhere down the road, somebody has got to pay for it, and $120 a year rather than turning your radio on and hearing it for free is something the listeners will have to decide,” Adamson said.

Adamson said listeners are the ones on the losing end, while advocates for the bill say it's a win-win.

“If you are a music lover, this is a way that they can be supported so that they can keep writing songs for a living as opposed as a hobby,” Beiter said.

The proposed bill has support from both sides of the aisle. Congressman Marsha Blackburn is a lead sponsor.

Lawyers say the United States is the only developed country in the world where artists have no say in how their songs are played on public radio. They said this bill would modernize America’s copyright system.

