Metro bill would require home developers build sidewalks

People who live in some of Nashville's busiest areas tend to choose driving their cars over walking to get around. Some Metro Council members hope to change the city's walkability with a proposed sidewalk law.

Patricia Mixon, a neighborhood advocate with Nashville Needs Sidewalks, hopes a proposed law will help people in her Green Hills neighborhood.

"People get in their cars and they take short trips to all their destinations, and so to me, the sidewalk is key to solving our traffic congestion," Mixon said.

Metro District 34 Council member Angie Henderson is spearheading a sidewalk bill that targets the city's boom. It would require home developers to build sidewalks in the urban core, within a quarter mile of suburban centers and on major and collector streets in the Urban Services District.

"At current funding levels of $30 million, it would still take the city 20 years to build those sidewalks," Henderson said.

Developers of one and two-family homes would either pay into the city's sidewalk fund or build one.

"It's not our intent to require it for single and two-family development everywhere, but within a very strategic and intentional framework," Henderson said.

But Parks Real Estate broker John Brittle said builders should know beforehand where the city wants the sidewalk.

"We shouldn't force people to put a piece on the opposite side from where Metro's going to put it in two years," Brittle said.

The bill creates a choice for builders, but not all of the time. If a developer builds on the same side of a block where there's already a home with a sidewalk piece, then that developer would have to build a sidewalk with the new home.

With the potential for unconnected pieces, Brittle said he feels the developers he works with should only have to pay into the city's fund.

"We should make it a financial decision where the builder can come in, contribute to the sidewalks and Metro can decide which side of the road we want to put it on," Brittle said.

Henderson said homes with sidewalk pieces would get higher priority to be filled in.

"I feel that it's been well thought out, well researched and well documented. I think we're good to go," Mixon said.

There are a lot of factors considered in the legislation, like where it would apply and how soon the sidewalks would be built using Nashville Next and the WalknBike plan.

There's a final hearing on April 18 at Metro Council when members will vote. Click here to listen to the April 4 public hearing where stakeholders spoke about the plan. If it passes, the bill will take effect July 1.

Click here to see a map of where the bill would apply.

