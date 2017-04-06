Patsy Cline Museum to open Friday

The Patsy Cline Museum is soon to open in Nashville.

The founders of the museum and Mayor Megan Barry held a conference at the site ahead of Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony.

Cline was a staple of country music before her untimely death in 1963.

The Patsy Cline Museum is located at 119 3rd Avenue South.

