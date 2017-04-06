Patsy Cline Museum to open Friday - WSMV Channel 4

Patsy Cline Museum to open Friday

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Patsy Cline Museum is soon to open in Nashville.

The founders of the museum and Mayor Megan Barry held a conference at the site ahead of Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony.

Cline was a staple of country music before her untimely death in 1963.

The Patsy Cline Museum is located at 119 3rd Avenue South.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.