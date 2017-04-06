New charges filed against suspects in soldier's death - WSMV Channel 4

New charges filed against suspects in soldier's death

New charges have been filed against the two men accused in the murder of Fort Campbell soldier Shadow McClaine.

Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray, McClaine’s ex-husband, and Charles Robinson are now charged with kidnapping, murder and conspiracy.

In addition to those charges, Williams-McCray is now also charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault and obstruction of justice. Robinson is also charged with obstruction of justice.

McClaine disappeared last September. Her skeletal remains were found in January in a wooded area off Interstate 24 in Robertson County.

The cause of McClaine’s death has not yet been released.

