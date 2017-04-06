6 men arrested after 2-year drug investigation

The TBI has arrested six people on multiple drug charges following a two-year-long investigation.

The investigation began in August 2015. On Wednesday, agents with the TBI and DEA, along with Metro police officers, executed a search warrant at a home on Downey Drive in Nashville and another on Cooks Court in Brentwood.

Investigators said more than 30 pounds of marijuana were seized from the home on Downey Drive.

Six men were arrested and face multiple drug-related charges:

Adan Barragan

Daniel Torres

Abelardo Barragan

Ricky Daniel

Carlos Garza

Daniel Arreola

All six were booked into the Davidson County Jail. Officials said this investigation is ongoing.

