Vanderbilt police officer resigns after arrest

A Vanderbilt police officer has resigned after he was arrested Thursday morning after gunshots were allegedly fired inside his apartment.

Officers were called to the Canyon Ridge apartments in Hermitage just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday after someone reported a bullet had entered her home through the ceiling and nearly hit her.

Officers went to the apartment above and found 23-year-old Jordan Thompson, who had a pistol in his waistband, 19-year-old Chase Whetstone, and two 19-year-old women.

Police said Thompson, a Vanderbilt police officer, had a pistol in his waistband. Officers disarmed him and asked all four in the apartment about the gunshot. All four denied any knowledge multiple times.

Officers later found a bullet hole in the wall of Thompson’s bedroom, which is when police said their story started to change.

Thompson said Whetstone accidentally fired the pistol into the floor and then brought the gun to him. While attempting to clear the gun, Thompson said it fired into his bedroom wall.

Officers said everyone in the apartment had been drinking, but Thompson was the only one of legal age. Thompson admitted to police that he supplied the alcohol.

Police said Whetstone later admitted he was responsible for firing the shot into the apartment below.

Thompson is charged with lying to Metro officers, gun possession while under the influence, and allowing underage persons to drink.

Whetstone is charged with felony reckless endangerment, lying to officers, gun possession while under the influence, and underage consumption of alcohol.

The two women inside the apartment, Lauren Ramirez and Brittney Fox, were issued misdemeanor citations for underage alcohol consumption.

Thompson’s special police commission, which Metro police grant to sworn Vanderbilt officers, was rescinded at the time of his resignation.

