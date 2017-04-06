16 students injured in school bus crash in Maury County

Sixteen students reported minor injuries after a head-on collision involving a school bus in Maury County.

Officials said the wreck happened at Culleoka Highway near Glencoe Road in Culleoka on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, there were 26 children on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them were taken to the hospital from the scene. The driver of the school bus is said to be OK.

Two people inside the other vehicle were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The female driver is in critical condition, while a 6-year-old passenger has non-critical injuries.

A second school bus was called to the scene to pick up the students.

A witness told police the car suddenly veered in the other lane before hitting bus head-on.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.