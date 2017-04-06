Casey Moreland's law license suspended - WSMV Channel 4

Casey Moreland's law license suspended

Posted: Updated:
Casey Moreland resigned as general sessions judge last week. (WSMV) Casey Moreland resigned as general sessions judge last week. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Casey Moreland has now been banned from practicing law.

The Tennessee Supreme Court temporarily suspended Moreland’s law license on Wednesday.

The decision was made “upon finding that Mr. Moreland poses a threat of substantial harm to the public.”

An extensive Channel 4 I-Team investigation exposed how Moreland was doing legal favors for women who claim to have had sexual relations with him.

Moreland was charged with federal crimes last week, including obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Casey Moreland's law license suspendedMore>>

  • Special

    Channel 4 I-Team

    Channel 4 I-Team

    The Channel 4 I-team investigates corruption, misuse of taxpayer dollars, criminal activities, scams and dangers to the Middle Tennessee region.More >>
    The Channel 4 I-team investigates corruption, misuse of taxpayer dollars, criminal activities, scams and dangers to the Middle Tennessee region.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.