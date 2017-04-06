Tennessee AG: abortion ban bill 'constitutionally suspect'

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee attorney general is questioning the constitutionality of a bill to ban most abortions after 20 weeks.

The opinion by Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III calls two parts of the proposal "constitutionally suspect."

One prohibits abortions at a gestational age of 20 weeks, unless a doctor believes the abortion is needed to preserve the mother's life or health. The opinion notes that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked a similar law in Arizona.

The other would require abortions performed after three months, but before 20 weeks, to be performed in a state-licensed hospital by a licensed physician.

Republicans Sen. Mae Beavers of Mt. Juliet and Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver of Lancaster sponsored the bill.

Republican Rep. Bob Ramsey of Maryville requested the attorney general opinion.

