Police: Man threatened to kill police, spit at officers during arrest

A man was arrested in Cool Springs after allegedly threatening to kill police.

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers responded to a restaurant where David Brown was causing a disturbance around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found Brown in the parking lot and tried to arrest him, which is when he allegedly resisted and threatened to kill them.

Brown then reportedly jumped on the hood of a police car and began spitting in officers' faces.

One of the officers was injured during the struggle He was taken to the hospital and later released.

Brown is charged with two counts of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and driving on a suspended license.

He is being held on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 13.

