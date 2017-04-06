Missing 13-year-old from Bowling Green found safe - WSMV Channel 4

Missing 13-year-old from Bowling Green found safe

Posted: Updated:
Lillian Gibson was last seen Wednesday morning. (Source: KSP) Lillian Gibson was last seen Wednesday morning. (Source: KSP)
BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) -

Kentucky State Police say a teenager who went missing has been found safe.

Lillian Gibson was last seen in the Plum Springs community between 3 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, KSP issued a news release saying Gibson had been found. No further details were released.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.