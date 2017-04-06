Mee McCormick's Pinewood Swiss Chard & Cherry Tomatoes Saute

Pinewood Swiss Chard & Cherry Tomatoes Saute
Ingredients
1 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil
1 small yellow onion sliced in half moons
3 cloves of garlic crushed
1 large bunch of Swiss chard, stems and leaves chopped separately and divided (as the stems take a bit longer to cook)
¼ teaspoon of sea salt
3 tablespoons of water or chicken broth
1 cup of halved cherry tomatoes
2 ounces of crumbled goat cheese or feta
2 tablespoons of toasted pine nuts
¼ teaspoon of red chili flakes or black pepper
*Optional toss in cooked and crumbled bacon
Method:
Heat oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and chard stems and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Cover and cook 5 minutes more. Uncover, add chard leaves, salt, red pepper flakes and broth and cook, covered, until chard leaves are bright green and tender, about 5 minutes more.
Remove from heat and gently stir in tomatoes. Scatter goat cheese and pine nuts and bacon if using. I love to serve this on top of a bed of pasta or as a side dish.