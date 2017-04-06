Mee McCormick's Pinewood Swiss Chard & Cherry Tomatoes Saute

Pinewood Swiss Chard & Cherry Tomatoes Saute

Ingredients

1 tablespoon of extra-virgin olive oil

1 small yellow onion sliced in half moons

3 cloves of garlic crushed

1 large bunch of Swiss chard, stems and leaves chopped separately and divided (as the stems take a bit longer to cook)

¼ teaspoon of sea salt

3 tablespoons of water or chicken broth

1 cup of halved cherry tomatoes

2 ounces of crumbled goat cheese or feta

2 tablespoons of toasted pine nuts

¼ teaspoon of red chili flakes or black pepper

*Optional toss in cooked and crumbled bacon

Method:

Heat oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and chard stems and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Cover and cook 5 minutes more. Uncover, add chard leaves, salt, red pepper flakes and broth and cook, covered, until chard leaves are bright green and tender, about 5 minutes more.

Remove from heat and gently stir in tomatoes. Scatter goat cheese and pine nuts and bacon if using. I love to serve this on top of a bed of pasta or as a side dish.