Real People With Rudy: Animal rescue is labor of love for Putnam County woman

A old walking horse barn in Putnam County is home to Open Heart Animal Rescue.

Its renovation is a work in progress, but it's a labor of love for Cheryl Vick, who just can't say no, especially to those discarded animals that others don't want.

Vick doesn't just rescue dogs and cats. She helps any animal that is hurting, including horses, sheep and turtles.

"I rescue the less adoptable ones, the bully breeds, because they're the very first ones to go down in the shelters," she said.

But it takes help to do all of this.

Vick receives food donations from the New True Dog Food Company and also gets help from Terry Allen, who lives on the site and feels a special bond with the pitbulls.

"You're handicapped, but at the same time there's a dog that somebody threw away, and what good is that, but I have three of them as my pets living in my house right now," he said.

Vick has helped to rescue so many dogs that people have just given up on.

One special dog is named Hope. Vick found her on the side of the road hobbling on three legs with a huge partially cancerous tumor hanging from her useless fourth leg.

"I never give up on any of them. If there's a slim chance, I'm gonna take it," Vick said.

A 24-year-old Arabian mare named Honey was headed to slaughter when she was rescued.

"You're looking into their soul. A lot of them have a kind eye, and she's just a sweetheart," Vick said.

For those that aren't adopted or have a lot of difficulty, Vick says Open Heart Animal Rescue is their sanctuary for as long as they live.

Have someone you'd like Rudy to meet? Click here to nominate someone for Real People With Rudy.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.