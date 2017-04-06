Saint Thomas Family Center closing, forcing employees to find alternative care

Saint Thomas is closing its childcare center, sending families scrambling to figure out alternative plans. (WSMV)

A hospital whose slogan is "nothing shall be impossible" now has some employees questioning that saying.

Saint Thomas Family Center will be shutting down, leaving families 60 days to find alternative care.

That may sound like a lot of time, but when it comes to child care in Davidson County, wait lists can take years.

Channel 4 spoke to several parents. Their identities are being protected because they are still employed by Saint Thomas.

"We were informed on Monday night that the Saint Thomas daycare would be closing," said one parent.

The daycare has been operating for 20 years on Knob Road in west Nashville.

"As I have been told, this affects a little over 90 children and that's a lot of both Saint Thomas health employees and community associates," said the parent.

The reason for the closing has some parents upset.

"It came down to a decision from the Saint Thomas corporate office that the land was worth more than the community it's serving, including the children," said one parent.

Saint Thomas told Channel 4 this: "As the healthcare landscape changes, we found this decision necessary to strengthen our focus on providing exceptional healthcare to our patients and communities."

"Being one of 24 families, you know, I am not a number on a piece of paper. My daughter is a real person. That's hard. And it's hard to feel that a company would view this decision as a statistic, and I would hate to think I mean that little to them," said one of the parents.

Those 24 Saint Thomas families, in addition to dozens of other parents who send their children to this daycare, have until June 2 to find alternative care.

Some are facing the tough decision of whether to stay at work or at home with the kids.

"I think this reflects the corporate nature of the institution, and I think that this definitely changes my view of them in light of healthcare institutions compared to other for-profit facilities," said one of the parents.

The daycare officially closes June 2. Saint Thomas is selling the land, but at this point, it's not clear who is buying it.

