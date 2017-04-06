Country music all-stars pay tribute to Merle Haggard

A who's who of country music turned out to pay tribute to one of Nashville's biggest stars.

Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard took over Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night, marking the one-year anniversary of Haggard's death.

Willie Nelson, Hank Williams Jr., Sheryl Crow, Jake Owen, Miranda Lambert and dozens of other artists came together to perform their favorite Haggard songs.

"I didn't ever think I'd be living in a world without Merle. I just always thought he'd be here. Even though he's not here physically, I feel him all around," said singer Tanya Tucker.

"I love Merle Haggard, and I wanted to show the gratitude that I have for the inspiration and influence he's had on my life as a human and as a musician," said Scott Avett of The Avett Brothers.

Haggard's widow was at the tribute concert. She talked about the magnitude of the star power that turned out to honor her late husband.

"I can't believe the turnout. I'm really in shock and awe, very much gratitude to everybody. Merle would be so thrilled. It's a very, very emotional night," she said.

Each artist sang a different song of Haggard's that touched their lives.

Keith Richards from the Rolling Stones sang the Haggard classic Sing Me Back Home.

The finale, Okie from Muskogee, brought Country Music Hall of Famers of the present and future to the stage for one last goodbye.

Mayor Megan Barry also took the stage for an announcement.

“So I’m here today because I get the honor to declare it Merle Haggard Day in Nashville, TN,” Barry said.

The all-star event was recorded and will be broadcast at a later date.

