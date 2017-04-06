School maintenance building in Portland destroyed in fire

A massive fire destroyed a maintenance building in Portland overnight.

According to Smokey Barn News, the property belongs to Highland Academy.

Three fire departments responded to the call after flames sparked around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said they do not believe this is related to Wednesday's storms.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

