Tennessee makes list of top 10 most stressed states

These days, there's plenty to be stressed about, but which states have the most stressed out people?

A new WalletHub study ranks all the states and the District of Columbia according to their stress levels.

The study used 33 key factors to rate each of the states, including how many hours people work in a week, bankruptcies and divorces.

It turns out that some of the most stressed states are here in the South. Eight of the top 10 states on the list are Southern.

Our home state of Tennessee is comes in at No. 9 with a total score of 51.93.

The most stressed out states:

  1. Alabama
  2. Louisiana
  3. Mississippi
  4. West Virginia
  5. Kentucky
  6. New Mexico
  7. Nevada
  8. Georgia
  9. Tennessee
  10. Arkansas

The least stressed out states:

  1. Minnesota
  2. North Dakota
  3. Iowa
  4. South Dakota
  5. Utah
  6. Nebraska
  7. New Hampshire
  8. Vermont
  9. Colorado
  10. Wisconsin

Click here to read the full list and methodology for the report.

