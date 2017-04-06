NWS: Tornadoes touch down in Bedford, Warren counties

Another round of severe weather brought more hail for parts of Middle Tennessee.

A tree fell on a home in west Nashville during the storms. (WSMV)

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes touched down during Wednesday's storms.

The first tornado touched down in Bedford County, south of Shelbyville. The second touched down in Warren County, south of McMinnville.

Crews were out surveying the damage on Thursday after violent storms rolled through Middle Tennessee the day before.

There have been reports of major damage in Bedford and Warren counties, as well as right here in Davidson County.

A tree went through a man's home on Vine Ridge Road in west Nashville. The man was in the other room when he saw the tree smashing through the side of his house. Luckily, he wasn't injured.

NWS sent two storm survey crews to Bedford and Warren counties on Thursday.

Some of the worst storm damage is in the Irving College area of McMinnville near Highway 56 and Dry Creek.

Many trees were blown down or uprooted, and roofs were blown off several homes. A couple of buildings in the area were completely leveled.

Officials said a mobile home was destroyed while a woman was inside. She was luckily able to escape without any severe injuries.

"We were maybe a mile down the road when it hit. Tornado hit and took our trailer and everything with it, along with our friend that was living with us. She was still inside the trailer," said Shenae Perry, whose home was destroyed.

