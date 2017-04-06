Police officer hit while responding to crash in Bellevue

The crash happened on Old Harding Pike on Wednesday night. (WSMV)

A police officer is recovering after being hit by a driver charged with DUI in Bellevue late Tuesday night.

The officer was on Old Harding Pike helping a driver who hit a utility pole near Colony Drive around 11:30 p.m.

According to police, the officer had his unmarked car parked in the road when an SUV hit the front passenger side.

The officer was inside the vehicle at the time with his lights flashing. He was taken to Saint Thomas West with minor injuries.

The driver of the SUV, Alexander Moore, has been charged with DUI.

The driver who hit the utility pole is at the hospital being treated for minor injuries and is being investigated for DUI.

Old Harding Pike could be closed at least another hour as crews work to replace the utility pole.

