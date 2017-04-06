Man critically injured in west Nashville shooting - WSMV Channel 4

Man critically injured in shooting at west Nashville apartment complex

A gunman is on the run and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in west Nashville.

The shooting happened at the Skyview Apartments along Susannah Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police were responding to reports of gunshots when they found a man lying on the sidewalk.

A neighbor tried to give the victim CPR at the scene.

Police aren't sure what led up to the shooting. They believe the gunman's getaway car was a black Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

