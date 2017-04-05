Man killed in motorcycle crash in Dickson County

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on White Bluff Road in Dickson County on Wednesday night.

Police said 34-year-old Christopher Swafford turned his Ford F-150 left in front of a motorcycle, causing the bike to hit him head-on near Old White Bluff Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, Andrew Davidson, was thrown 100 feet into a ditch.

According to the THP report, 26-year-old Davidson later died from his injuries.

Swafford, 34, was not injured in the crash. According to the THP report, criminal charges are pending against him.

Traffic Alert Dickson Co!! White Bluff Rd is closed @ Old White Bluff Rd while we investigate a fatal crash. — THPNashville (@THPNashville) April 6, 2017

