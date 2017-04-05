Man killed in motorcycle crash in Dickson County - WSMV Channel 4

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Dickson County

Posted: Updated:
BURNS, TN (WSMV) -

A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on White Bluff Road in Dickson County on Wednesday night.

Police said 34-year-old Christopher Swafford turned his Ford F-150 left in front of a motorcycle, causing the bike to hit him head-on near Old White Bluff Road.

The driver of the motorcycle, Andrew Davidson, was thrown 100 feet into a ditch.

According to the THP report, 26-year-old Davidson later died from his injuries.

Swafford, 34, was not injured in the crash. According to the THP report, criminal charges are pending against him.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.