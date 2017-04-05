LGBT advocates concerned over Trump's presumed pick for U.S. Army Sec.

There are some mixed feelings in Tennessee over President Donald Trump’s presumed pick for U.S. Army Secretary.

It’s rumored former Army medic and state Sen. Mark Green will be nominated.

Earlier this year, Green mentioned a possible run for governor, but plans could soon change.

If the source close to Trump is right, the 52-year-old physician could become a key decision maker for the U.S. Army.

Green served in the military for 19 years and was the surgeon during the special operation that captured Saddam Hussein. He is also known for his efforts to improve mental health benefits for veterans.

"Any soldier that's gone into combat and seen combat up close can't come back home unscathed. We need to do everything we can to help them,” Green said at an event in 2015.

Green has served in the Tennessee Senate since 2012 and has been known for backing some controversial legislation.

“If he is going to be in that role, we want him to be as inclusive in his service to our troops and our veterans as possible,” said Chris Sanders with the Tennessee Equality Project.

Green sponsored a bill, just deferred Wednesday, that Sanders said allows companies to discriminate against their LGBT employees.

“If they wanted to not recognize same-sex married couples, they could get away with it and still apply for state funding, so it would be taxpayer funded discrimination,” Sanders said.

The current U.S. Secretary of Army is the first openly gay head of any service in the U.S. military.

“We don't want to see a sudden shift. There is going to be some kind of shift with a new person coming in, and if that is going to be Sen. Green, we want him to respect all of the troops,” Sanders said.

If President Trump nominates Green, he will have to be confirmed by the Senate before taking the spot.

Green told Channel 4 he will not comment until Trump officially makes his nomination.

