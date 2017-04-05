Investigation continues into brush fire at Radnor Lake - WSMV Channel 4

Investigation continues into brush fire at Radnor Lake

Reported by Heather Hourigan
A Channel 4 viewer shared this photo of the brush fire. (Source: Josh Cloud) A Channel 4 viewer shared this photo of the brush fire. (Source: Josh Cloud)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Officials are working to learn more about a brush fire that sparked at Radnor Lake State Park.

The flames were first reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said about two-thirds of an acre was already burned by the time crews arrived.

At last check, no one was hurt and no structures were damaged.

It's not clear exactly what sparked the flames.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

