Investigation continues into brush fire at Radnor Lake

A Channel 4 viewer shared this photo of the brush fire. (Source: Josh Cloud)

Officials are working to learn more about a brush fire that sparked at Radnor Lake State Park.

The flames were first reported around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said about two-thirds of an acre was already burned by the time crews arrived.

At last check, no one was hurt and no structures were damaged.

It's not clear exactly what sparked the flames.

