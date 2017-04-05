Rep. tries to sell AK-47 at lemonade stand before pushing background checks

Rep. Mike Stewart attempted to show off how easy it is to buy a firearm. (WSMV)

Rep. Mike Stewart, D-Nashville, is not giving up on his fight to require background checks on gun sales.

Stewart is the Democratic leader in the Tennessee House of Representatives who brought an assault rifle into a committee hearing last year to prove just how easy it is to buy and sell guns on the streets and online.

This year, he's trying a sweeter approach.

"I'm selling lemonade, cookies and an AK-47," Stewart said, sitting at a makeshift lemonade stand outside of the Ben West Library in downtown Nashville.

Stewart told anyone who would listen that it's as easy to buy an assault rifle as it is a glass of fresh lemonade.

"I bought this weapon yesterday in a parking lot for $700, and that included over 500 rounds of ammunition," Stewart said. "With no planning at all, I was able to pick up a weapon, no background check, no ID check, no nothing.”

Stewart said that exchange was perfectly legal. To him, that's a problem. Current Tennessee law doesn't require background checks for private gun sales.

"We need to have universal background checks so that when you buy an AK-47 or a high-powered handgun, you have to have a background check to make sure that felons and people on the terrorist watch list do not get to purchase these weapons," Stewart said.

Stewart's message seemingly fell on deaf ears in the Civil Justice Subcommittee as lawmaker shot it down with a quick “no” without debate.

"Most members of the Republican super majority have been convinced to vote against any sensible gun legislation," Stewart said after the hearing. "Even where 80 percent of Tennesseans are for it, which is in this case. I am optimistic that background checks, which Tennesseans support, will be in the law in the next couple of years. Unfortunately, we're going to have to go through this process again next year.”

Stewart said he will continue to bring up the bill every year until it passes.

Stewart said the gun he purchased is a knock-off AK-47. He said he will be selling it at discount for anyone who agrees to first pass a background check.

A 2015 MTSU poll shows 83 percent of Tennesseans support background checks for private gun sales.

