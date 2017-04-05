Man looks to new legislation to solve brother's 1939 lynching case

A man claims many years ago the truth about what happened to a loved one was covered up. Now, he believes a piece of legislation could finally bring him answers.

"We are talking about something that happened a few years ago," said Charlie Morris of Memphis. "The truth has never been told."

At 96 years old, Morris has spent nearly his entire life seeking justice for his brother.

"I think about him all the time," he said. "We were close."

Morris said he never imagined a day where he'd be making his way through legislative plaza, ready to speak to a senate committee on his brother's death in 1939.

"I feel good because what's happening, God permitted it," he said. "It was not man, God permitted it."

Morris said he and brother Jesse Lee Bond grew up in Arlington. He was in school one day when he learned he'd lost his brother. He said a local teacher saw what happened and told him what a group did.

"She said, 'Please don't mention my name because they threatened my life,'" Morris said. "She said they shot him, castrated him, dragged him and staked him in the river in Arlington, TN. When they took him out of the river they told the Commercial Appeal there was no signs of anything but drowning, which was a lie."

Morris is hoping for the passage of legislation written by Rep. Johnnie Turner and carried in the Senate by Sen. Mark Norris. Turner's bill would have a special joint committee look into unsolved crimes committed during and before the civil rights era.

"We are all God's children," Morris said to the committee. "Red, white, black, we are all God's children. We ought to love one another."

Morris said he's unsure he'll ever get those answers he's wanted so long. Still, he said he has to fight for his brother, in part due to his mother's dying request when he and Jesse were still very young.

"The last words she said to us was for us to stick together as brothers, and we did," Morris said.

A state government committee passed Turner's bill Tuesday, though it did face some opposition. Some said they're unsure a group of elected state officials can get answers to crimes that happened so long ago. Senator Norris said the bill's now up for a fiscal review.

