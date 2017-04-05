Students learn Cuban culture through music

Three-thousand Metro Schools students got the chance this week to see and hear how music goes far beyond what they hear on the radio.

The Cuban combo band Tiempo Libre showed off what they’ve been doing since the age of 5.

Jorge Gomez and his three-time Grammy nominated band explained how all that hard work and practice is now paying off.

“Not only because you play music and feel good, you go all around the world, meeting new people, culture, food, language,” Gomez said. “Like me trying to speak English.”

All seven members of the band fled Cuba for freedom in Miami years ago. The country is now open again to Americans.

Gomez hopes the music drives students to learn more.

“It’s a good beginning. If you try to explain what Cuba is in government and politics with the U.S., they won’t understand that,” he said. “But music, dance, song, they’ll go to the computer and see, can’t believe Cuba, Cuba, Cuba.”

A mid-day music show isn’t the typical way students learn, but it’s sure to send them home with a new country on their mind.

“I think they’ve learned something about music, dance, culture, and I think the world is a little bigger for them after a show like today,” Gomez said.

The 3,000 students were the daytime audience for Tiempo Libre. The group will also person a one-night show for adults on Thursday at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Polk Theater.

