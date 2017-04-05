Metro police hold annual awards ceremony

The Metro Nashville Police Department held its annual awards ceremony on Wednesday.

More than 90 people were honored for their dedication to making Nashville a better place to live.

The ceremony was held in the Davidson Ballroom at the Music City Center. Everyone honored performed some act of bravery or heroism last year.

“No police officer serves alone. Your actions reflect the best of law enforcement,” Mayor Megan Barry said. “I know that we ask our police officers to do a lot in our community and I am constantly reminded how they step up.

Barry and Police Chief Steve Anderson handed out plaques, certificates and unique uniform ribbons to all those who were honored.

