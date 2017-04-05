11-year-old recovering from multiple dog attack

The boy was walking down his driveway when he was attacked. (WSMV)

An 11-year-old boy is in stable condition Wednesday at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital after a terrifying ordeal.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said Isaac Dellfield was walking down the driveway to his home on Monday when a small dog started bothering him. He tried shooing it away, and while that happened, two larger dogs came up and attacked him.

The larger dogs were both a Pit Bull and Rottweiler mix.

Two people came to help save the boy.

Keith Fugate lives next door and said his stepson helped rescue Isaac.

“He run over here with a shovel to help get them off him,” Fugate said. “It wasn’t just bites, it was head to toe. He was almost scalped. It was something I didn’t want to see.”

All three dogs have been euthanized.

Wilson County Animal Control confirms they did not come to the house for any prior incidents.

The family of Isaac Dellfield declined an on-camera interview, but said they are grateful their son is doing well.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.