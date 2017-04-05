Atlanta weather causing delays, cancellations at BNA

Weather in Atlanta on Wednesday has caused problems for people trying to fly out of Nashville.

It began with several delayed flights to Atlanta, but many of those flights have since been canceled due to severe weather there.

Many passengers at Nashville International Airport expecting to fly out on Wednesday have been left waiting by their gates.

The FAA issued a temporary ground stop at Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday morning, resulting in a backup of flights in Nashville.

Ginger Bankston from Jackson, TN, told Channel 4 she dropped off her daughter for a flight to Atlanta. Workers made her a standby passenger in hopes of getting her on an earlier flight so she didn’t miss her connection to Ireland.

“So I’m hoping that she’ll let me know if she’s gotten on that or not,” Bankston said. “If not, then she’ll just stay with her original planned time to leave, which we still don’t know when that is because it’s still on a delay.”

Most of the flights canceled or delayed are from Delta Airlines.

Click here for real-time flight information from BNA.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.