Metro Council announces Judge Moreland's resignation

The search is officially on for a new Davidson County General Sessions judge.

On Tuesday night, Metro Council announced Judge Casey Moreland's resignation. Nominations are now being accepted.

The next step will be for the council to choose an interim judge. Then it will be up to the public to vote for the person who they want to officially take his seat.

The interim judge will serve until the next general election, which is more than a year away.

Adam Dread, a local attorney and former councilmember, said he would like to help out in the meantime.

"As a private attorney, a lot of my work is literally in General Sessions Court, so I am very familiar with how the whole system works and could slide right in - hopefully, seamlessly - which is what the citizens need right now," Dread said.

Dread said he would not look to run in the general election.

"Honestly, kind of like my terms on council, I view this as public service. I think what the city needs is someone to come in there, do the job and help get it flowing again properly," he said.

Ana Escobar is also vying for Moreland's position. She confirmed Tuesday that she will be putting in a nomination. Right now, she is a Davidson County assistant prosecutor. She was Metro clerk from 2011 to 2013.

Nominees will be notified to appear before the rules committee on May 2.

There is no shortage of interest in the position Moreland leaves behind. There are others that want the job on a permanent basis. Councilman Sam Coleman from Antioch is also in the running. Martesha Johnson, a Nashville public defender, says she will put her name into contention.

On May 16, Metro Council will decide who fills Moreland's seat until the general election. The judgeship pays $170,000 per year.

So far, no judge appointed to fill a vacancy in Nashville has ever won election afterward.

