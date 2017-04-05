TN Rep. Stewart tries selling AK-47 to prove a point

TN Rep. Mike Stewart set up a table to spread awareness about gun laws in Tennessee on Wednesday. (WSMV)

TN Rep. Mike Stewart tried selling an AK-47 near Legislative Plaza Wednesday morning to prove how easy it is for people to buy guns.

Stewart, D-Nashville, said he bought the semi-automatic rifle and more than 500 rounds of ammunition in a parking lot without getting a background check.

The gun sale was more symbolic. Stewart said he hopes it raises awareness about what he calls a loophole in Tennessee gun laws that allows people to bypass background checks.

Tennessee law only requires background checks when someone buys a gun through a licensed dealer. Background checks are not required for private sales.

Stewart will be discussing a bill at the Civil Justice Subcommittee meeting at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The legislation would require universal background checks for gun sales.

"Everyone should agree we should have background checks. No serious person believes that a terrorist should be able to go out and buy a gun in a parking lot 2 miles from our Legislative Plaza with no background check. That's crazy, everybody knows it," Stewart said.

Stewart first introduced the bill last year, but it did not make it out of a subcommittee.

