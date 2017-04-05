Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed, Don Schlitz to be inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

Alan Jackson will join the Country Music Hall of Fame in the Modern Era Artist category. (Photo credit: Kristy Belcher)

The three newest inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame were announced Wednesday morning.

Grammy winner Vince Gill was there to share the news that Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed and Don Schlitz are in the 57th group of inductees to join the most prestigious circle in country music.

Jackson, who has sold nearly 60 million albums, is this year's pick for the Modern Era Artist category.

"For me to say I'm honored sounds like the standard old response, but for a man who loves country music, there is no higher honor. This is the mountain top," Jackson said.

With 81 nominations, Jackson is the second most-nominated artist in CMA Awards history, following his friend George Strait. He has won CMA Entertainer of the Year three times, he has earned two Grammy Awards and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Georgia Music Hall of Fame.

The famed singer-songwriter has released more than 20 albums and collections. Nine of those have gone multi-platinum.

Jackson received the first ASCAP Heritage Award in 2014, marking him as the most performed country music songwriter-artist of the last 100 years. Altogether, he has earned more than 150 awards.

Reed, who died in 2008 at the age of 71, was named in the Veterans Era Artist category. His daughters spoke on his behalf.

"Thank you, CMA and Country Music Hall Of Fame, for recognizing all the years of love, dedication, and hard work that Daddy put into his craft. He loved country music and would be so deeply humbled and appreciative if he was here. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” said Reed’s daughters, Seidina Hubbard and Lottie Zavala.

Reed, known as an all-around entertainer and for his fiery guitar playing, performed from the 1950s into the 1990s and even toured in the 2000s. He was a three-time Grammy winner and a two-time nominee for CMA Entertainer of the Year.

He received the nickname "The Guitar Man" and was named a "Certified Guitar Player" by Chet Atkins.

Reed was also a songwriter, penning hits for the likes of Elvis Presley and Brenda Lee. Some of his most famous hits are "When You're Hot, You're Hot" and "Guitar Man."

Schlitz is the inductee for the Songwriter category. He has written songs for many big names, including Kenny Rogers.

"I live in the parentheses; I’m just a small part of a wonderful process of making music. This is overwhelming and humbling," Schlitz said.

Some of Schlitz's other chart-topping hits include "The Gambler," "Forever and Ever, Amen" and "When You Say Nothing At All."

Schlitz is also a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The Songwriter category is only awarded every third year. It rotates with the Recording and/or Touring Musician Active Prior to 1980 and the Non-Performer categories.

The induction, called the Medallion Ceremony, will be held at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum later this year.

The Country Music Hall of Fame was created by the Country Music Association in 1961. Honorees are chosen based on their contributions to the world of country music.

"These three storytellers have added much to our lives, and to the story of country music," said Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. "They stand as models of undeniable eloquence and empathy. Over many decades, they have brought laughter, joy, and tears to millions. The Hall of Fame Rotunda will be grander for the presence of Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed and Don Schlitz."

