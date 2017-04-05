Defendant in shooting death of East TN football player to be tried in witness shooting

Zaevion Dobson was shot and killed in December 2015. (Source: Facebook)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A man accused of fatally shooting a high school football player in East Tennessee is going on trial in another case in which he's charged with trying to murder a potential witness.

The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2o72YXo ) reports trial is to begin Wednesday for 22-year-old Richard Gregory Williams in the shooting last April of 21-year-old Larry Eugene North. North was shot eight times but survived.

Criminal Court Judge Steve Sword set limits Tuesday on how much Knox County Assistant District Attorney General TaKisha Fitzgerald can say in the North case about the December 2015 shooting death of Fulton High School sophomore Zaevion Dobson.

Fitzgerald alleges Williams tried to kill North after learning North had talked to investigators about Williams' potential involvement in the Dobson shooting.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

