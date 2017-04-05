Court working to narrow down jury pool for Holly Bobo trial

Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.More >>
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
Police say the woman was driving on Old Hickory Boulevard and Robinson Road near Hermitage when several people in a white Toyota Camry pulled up next to her and shot her.More >>
A passerby called 911 after finding the body Friday morning. According to Metro police, detectives believe this may have been a suicide.More >>
Christine McCrury, a six-year employee at Goodwill, is described as having a servant's heart.More >>
Police say a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.More >>
Police say the suspects broke into the home on Whites Creek Pike around 5 a.m. and zip-tied a couple and their two children, ages 4 and 13.More >>
Local immigrants held a silent protest outside of Nashville City Hall on July 6.More >>
Health officials say five people have been diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease in connection with an outbreak at the hotel at Graceland.More >>
K9s for Warriors flew Cpl. Bernard Gariety to Florida to undergo training with a rescue dog named Sasha.More >>
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >>
Emergency crews say if Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot Lt. Brad Lund hadn't been in the area with his chopper, several people would be dead.More >>
The body of Dreyton Sims was recovered from the Duck River on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The post quickly incited outrage among the parenting community, and she was called "a bad mother" and worse. Amid the death threats and hate mail, Vance said she also got countless positive messages from parents.More >>
A Delta Air Lines flight made a turn back soon after takeoff from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday night after a passenger attempted to enter the cockpit, according to two people familiar with the incident.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
After a child from Pennsylvania died from complications with juvenile diabetes in Nashville, her mother is being charged with murder and aggravated child neglect.More >>
Police say the woman was driving on Old Hickory Boulevard and Robinson Road near Hermitage when several people in a white Toyota Camry pulled up next to her and shot her.More >>
