Court working to narrow down jury pool for Holly Bobo trial

Zach Adams, one of the defendants, appeared in court Wednesday. (WSMV)

A judge has started the process of finding a jury for the trial in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo.

Hundreds of potential jurors have turned in surveys and were questioned on Wednesday.

The judge's goal is to narrow this very large jury pool to about 60.

Zach Adams, one of the three men charged in the case, was in the courtroom Wednesday. For the first time, he was in regular clothes - not his inmate jumpsuit - because his attorneys don't want his clothing to potentially affect jurors' opinions.

Bobo’s family was not in attendance. They have attended every previous court hearing involving their daughter’s case over the past six years.

The official jury selection process won't take place until July 6. As of right now, the trial is scheduled to begin July 10 in Hardin County.

On Wednesday, the judge excused 10 people who had hardships and couldn't be away from home for weeks at a time. He also dismissed anyone who said they had strong feelings about capital punishment.

Anyone who is not excused is being asked to refrain from watching the news or reading about the case online. The judge said he doesn’t want potential jurors to make up their minds about Adams’ guilt or innocence before the trial begins.

Bobo disappeared in Decatur County in 2011. Dylan Adams and Jason Autry are also charged in her murder.

