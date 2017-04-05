Officials investigating suspicious barn fire in Donelson

The farm building was destroyed in a fire overnight. (WSMV)

A barn was destroyed in an overnight fire in Donelson.

The fire started just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 3000 block of Lebanon Pike.

The building quickly burned to the ground, and firefighters returned when the flames rekindled around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

One witness said he could see the flames from two miles away.

“It must have been several stories, easily 40, 50 feet high,” said Ron Dorval, a witness.

No electricity was hooked up to the building, which is one of the reasons why firefighters say this fire is suspicious.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Massive fire destroys a Donelson barn. No one was inside. Firefighters say it appears suspicious. Details on @WSMV pic.twitter.com/cchRBOqj4e — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) April 5, 2017

