Man dead, girlfriend injured in domestic violence incident

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
A passerby called 911 after finding the body Friday morning. According to Metro police, detectives believe this may have been a suicide.More >>
A passerby called 911 after finding the body Friday morning. According to Metro police, detectives believe this may have been a suicide.More >>
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
Christine McCrury, a six-year employee at Goodwill, is described as having a servant's heart.More >>
Christine McCrury, a six-year employee at Goodwill, is described as having a servant's heart.More >>
Police say a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.More >>
Police say a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.More >>
Police say the suspects broke into the home on Whites Creek Pike around 5 a.m. and zip-tied a couple and their two children, ages 4 and 13.More >>
Police say the suspects broke into the home on Whites Creek Pike around 5 a.m. and zip-tied a couple and their two children, ages 4 and 13.More >>
Local immigrants held a silent protest outside of Nashville City Hall on July 6.More >>
Local immigrants held a silent protest outside of Nashville City Hall on July 6.More >>
Health officials say five people have been diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease in connection with an outbreak at the hotel at Graceland.More >>
Health officials say five people have been diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease in connection with an outbreak at the hotel at Graceland.More >>
K9s for Warriors flew Cpl. Bernard Gariety to Florida to undergo training with a rescue dog named Sasha.More >>
K9s for Warriors flew Cpl. Bernard Gariety to Florida to undergo training with a rescue dog named Sasha.More >>
Police say the woman was driving on Old Hickory Boulevard and Robinson Road near Hermitage when several people in a white Toyota Camry pulled up next to her and shot her.More >>
Police say the woman was driving on Old Hickory Boulevard and Robinson Road near Hermitage when several people in a white Toyota Camry pulled up next to her and shot her.More >>
Police said the driver who hit the man initially drove off but came back to the scene.More >>
Police said the driver who hit the man initially drove off but came back to the scene.More >>
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >>
An Alabama teenager charged with raping the boy who impregnated her is asking a judge to treat her as a youthful offender.More >>
Emergency crews say if Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot Lt. Brad Lund hadn't been in the area with his chopper, several people would be dead.More >>
Emergency crews say if Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot Lt. Brad Lund hadn't been in the area with his chopper, several people would be dead.More >>
The body of Dreyton Sims was recovered from the Duck River on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The body of Dreyton Sims was recovered from the Duck River on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A Delta Air Lines flight made a turn back soon after takeoff from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday night after a passenger attempted to enter the cockpit, according to two people familiar with the incident.More >>
A Delta Air Lines flight made a turn back soon after takeoff from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday night after a passenger attempted to enter the cockpit, according to two people familiar with the incident.More >>
Police say the woman was driving on Old Hickory Boulevard and Robinson Road near Hermitage when several people in a white Toyota Camry pulled up next to her and shot her.More >>
Police say the woman was driving on Old Hickory Boulevard and Robinson Road near Hermitage when several people in a white Toyota Camry pulled up next to her and shot her.More >>
After a child from Pennsylvania died from complications with juvenile diabetes in Nashville, her mother is being charged with murder and aggravated child neglect.More >>
After a child from Pennsylvania died from complications with juvenile diabetes in Nashville, her mother is being charged with murder and aggravated child neglect.More >>
In his lifetime, Ronald Strickland has gone from patrolling Tennessee’s highways to pleading guilty to a federal crime. And it’s video uncovered by the Channel 4 I-Team that makes a victims’ advocate hope for a maximum sentence.More >>
In his lifetime, Ronald Strickland has gone from patrolling Tennessee’s highways to pleading guilty to a federal crime. And it’s video uncovered by the Channel 4 I-Team that makes a victims’ advocate hope for a maximum sentence.More >>
Health officials say five people have been diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease in connection with an outbreak at the hotel at Graceland.More >>
Health officials say five people have been diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease in connection with an outbreak at the hotel at Graceland.More >>