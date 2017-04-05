Man dead, girlfriend injured in domestic violence incident - WSMV Channel 4

Man dead, girlfriend injured in domestic violence incident

The shooting happened overnight on University Court. (WSMV) The shooting happened overnight on University Court. (WSMV)
Dallas Cato was found dead from gunshot wounds. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Dallas Cato was found dead from gunshot wounds. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are still working to figure out what led up to a fatal shooting in south Nashville late Tuesday night.

Officers responded just after 11:30 p.m. to the Sudekum public housing development on University Court.

Sammeca Hall, 30, was shot in both legs. She told police her boyfriend, Dallas Cato, shot her.

Cato was later found dead inside his car at the intersection of Carroll Street and 1st Avenue South. Police said Cato tried to leave the scene and ended up crashing his car. 

Cato, 23, died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Detectives are working to determine if Cato shot himself.

Hall, 30, remains in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

