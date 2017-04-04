Predators sell-out all 41 home games

The Nashville Predators have sold out all of their 41 regular-season home games for the first time in franchise history.

This monumental achievement came from a sold-out and often times standing-room only crowd at Bridgestone Arena the entire season.

The Preds played to 100.3 percent capacity during the 2016-17 regular season, setting the single-season franchise attendance record with over 703,000 fans at Bridgestone Arena. The record surpasses last year’s 35 sellouts and 695,828 fans.

“It is incredibly exciting to sell out every home game this season, which puts us one step closer to reaching the One Goal vision Tom Cigarran set when he became chairman seven years ago, of becoming the number one sports and entertainment venue in the United States centered around a Stanley Cup champion Nashville Predators hockey team,” Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said.

“This achievement starts with our incredibly passionate fan base, that is truly the envy of every other sports market in North America. We look forward to standing with them through countless golden moments during the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs and for seasons to come,” Henry added.

