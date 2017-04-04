2 dogs euthanized after attacking 11-year-old boy

Emergency crews say if Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot Lt. Brad Lund hadn't been in the area with his chopper, several people would be dead.More >>
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
In his lifetime, Ronald Strickland has gone from patrolling Tennessee’s highways to pleading guilty to a federal crime. And it’s video uncovered by the Channel 4 I-Team that makes a victims’ advocate hope for a maximum sentence.More >>
A Nashville man is dead after losing control of his pickup truck and striking a utility pole on Murfreesboro Pike on Thursday afternoon.More >>
After a child from Pennsylvania died from complications with juvenile diabetes in Nashville, her mother is being charged with murder and aggravated child neglect.More >>
Metro police could be opening up a new precinct on Murfreesboro Pike in southeast Nashville.More >>
The Murfreesboro Police and Fire departments were attacked by a computer virus Saturday. Thursday, a spokesperson said Police Chief Karl Durr spent the day with the public safety IT team working to fix the problem.More >>
Those who have traveled west on I-40 past The Nations have probably seen the abandoned grain silo with a mural of a man, looking up.More >>
Police in Franklin are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.More >>
Some big crowds are expected in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky to watch the upcoming total solar eclipse. Do some visitors bring an unexpected risk? Criminals who profit off human beings may see this as an opportunity.More >>
The body of Dreyton Sims was recovered from the Duck River on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.More >>
A three pound, three-month-old chihuahua mix is looking for a new home, after being left in the bathroom at McCarran International Airport.More >>
Authorities in Florida say the heirs of a man who hid his wife's body in a freezer so he could continue collecting her Social Security benefits have repaid the government for the money he took.More >>
A 27-year-old Houston man drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents.More >>
A Delta Air Lines flight made a turn back soon after takeoff from Seattle to Beijing on Thursday night after a passenger attempted to enter the cockpit, according to two people familiar with the incident.More >>
Strange sea creatures that resemble large pink thimbles are showing up on the coast of southeast Alaska for the first time after making their way north along the West Coast for the last few years.More >>
