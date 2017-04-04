2 dogs euthanized after attacking 11-year-old boy

Dogs that have been known to be violent viciously attacked an 11-year-old boy on Monday.

Wilson County officials said a student at Gladeville Elementary School was getting off the bus when the two large dogs attacked him.

Two people came to the boy’s rescue, one of them armed with a shovel. Officials said they probably saved the child’s life.

The boy remained in the hospital Tuesday with severe injuries. Both dogs have been euthanized.

The family will be pursuing charges.

